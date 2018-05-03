GOLDEN KAMUY Anime Has Revealed A New Key Visual And A Spring Premiere Date
Earlier today the official website for the television anime of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga revealed a brand new visual poster for the series as well as the official date of the series premiere! The premiere will be on April 9th, the series will air on Tokyo MX at 11:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on YTV, Sapporo TV, and BS11. The series will also air on the Jidaigeki Senmon Channel starting on April 13. The anime will stream in Japan only on the Fuji-on-Demand (FOD) service starting on April 9th at 11:30 p.m.
The Golden Kamuy's official website for the TV anime series has revealed a brand new visual poster for the series and the official date of the series premiere! Check it out after the jump.
Here is a look at the new visual poster down below for your viewing pleasure:
The manga is described as:
In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.
What are your thoughts on the visual and announcement? Have you read the manga series? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]