HAKYU HOSHIN ENGI And THE SILVER GUARDIAN 2 Join FUNIMATION Winter SimulDub Line-Up

With a new lineup of shows upon us, Funimation has added even more with two more series being added to their winter anime SimulDub lineup! The first new addition to be announced is, and then second is, read up and learn more about both series down below!Here is the official trailer forfor your viewing pleasure!: The Hoshin Project: a mission to seal away the evil immortals that infest the world. After his clan is wiped out by a beautiful fox demon, young Taikobo is suddenly in charge of this project. Burdened with this destiny, Taikobo finds himself with quandary: how do you destroy demons when it was a demon that trained you? It’s a battle to find the truth and who to trust, all while saving the world.Up next is the trailer forfor your viewing pleasure!Secretly in love with Riku Rei, the most popular girl of his school, Riku Suigin is forced to dive in “Grave Buster”, the new virtual game where Riku Rei has been kidnapped.To save her, he will have the support of the beautiful Twin Star and in addition to that he has inherited a 10 billion of yen charged device by his grandfather Ruki Yuuki.Suigin will have to become the last Guardian who protects the Tomb from the Raiders in order to save Riku Rei and solve the mysteries of Grave Buster.What are your thoughts on the two new additions to the winter lineup for Funimation? Let us know in the usual place down below.