HANGYAKU-SEI MILLION ARTHUR Will Get A Second Season In April

The official website for the anime adaptation of the Hangyaku-sei Million Arthur mobile game, announces a second season for next spring, being released in the month of April 2019. But before this, several broadcasts will occur.



On October 25th, a broadcast on Japanese television of the first anime will take place, as well as a broadcast of two special episodes on the 11th and 18th of October. At the moment it is unknown if this anime can be followed through on-demand video platforms outside of Japan.



J.C. Staff is in charge of animating this adaptation of Hangyaku-sei Million Arthur, with Mitsutoshi Satō (Blue Dragon and Food Wars!) directing. This will be Satō's first work as director of a series. Meanwhile, the script is done by Tsuyoshi Tamai (Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu, Strike Witches). GENCO is behind the production of this anime.



Previously it was confirmed that the anime will feature the same voice cast, Sora Amamiya will give voice to the character of Danchō Arthur, while Tetsuya Kakihara will continue to be Tekken Arthur, Ayana Taketatsu as Yamaneko Arthur, Inori Minase as Renkin Arthur, Natsuki Hanae will keep the role of Kakka Arthur and Yūichi Nakamura as Rurō Arthur.



These voice actors are joined by the following newcomers:



Himika Akaneya as Nak Ravi

Rie Takahashi as Titania

Nao Touyama as CUPIE

Yuu Serizawa as Brigitte

Suzuko Mimori as Bodach

Rina Hidaka as Betor



It is not the first installment of the franchise to be adapted to an anime. The first video game, Jakusansei Million Arthur, has already been adapted in the form of three episodes that were broadcasted through Youtube. This in turn is based on the yon-koma manga (manga of 4 cartoons) of the game.



Hangyaku-sei Million Arthur arrives this month to the Chinese market for Android and iOS devices, while in Japan it does not yet have a release date.





