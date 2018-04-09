HATARAKU NO SAIBOU Anime Will Be Retransmitted In Japan This Fall

The hit anime, Hataraku no Saibou or Cells At Work , will be transmitted in Japan this fall once more. The series has resonated with fans across the world and will be getting an encore.

An anime of this summer season that ends is Hataraku no Saibou, the anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by Akane Shimizu. The unique story of this once-in-a-lifetime "Japanese human body" has turned out to be a phenomenon among anime fans and that is why Tokyo MX, the channel where this anime is broadcast, will stream this animated series starting in October.

Cells at Work!, the international title for which this anime is also known, began its broadcast on July 7 and will end at the end of this month with 13 episodes, releasing a new episode every Sunday. The anime is carried out by the studio and director responsible for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.



Kenichi Suzuki returns to work for David Production in this new animated project, which will feature a script by Yuuko Kakihara (Tsuki ga Kirei, Persona 4 The Animation), while Suzuki and Kakihara are responsible for writing the scripts together.

Akane Shimizu writes and illustrates this

shônen

manga in the magazine Shônen Sirius of Kodansha since 2014. To date, the Japanese publisher has released a total of 5 compilation volumes, its publication is still open in Japan.



In addition to this manga, Hataraku Saibô has several spin-offs: Hatarakanai Saibou (Cells that do not Work!), Hataraku Saibou BLACK and Hataraku Saikin. The franchise will also make the leap to the big screen in the form of live-action next fall, a film that will be screened from November 16 to 25 at the 1010 Theater in Tokyo.