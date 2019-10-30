 HBO Max Presentation Says Streaming Service Will Have Anime "Curated" By Crunchyroll
With HBO's parent company Time Warner now a subsidiary of AT&T thanks to a merger back in 2018, a number of different networks and streaming services now operate under one roof.

HBO Max previously confirmed that Crunchyroll would have a presence on its new streaming service set for launch in May 2020 and at yesterday's investor event, it was revealed that HBO Max would have a selection of rotating anime, "curated" by Crunchyroll. 

The wording here is somewhat interesting as it implies that HBO Max won't provide access to the entire Crunchyroll catalog.  Will it only contain older titles or just the latest anime from the current season?  How will Crunchyroll's partnerships with HiDive and WebToon affect what's available on HBO Max? 

There's still a ton of questions remaining to be answered but anime fans have 7 months to receive answers before HBO Max launches.

In addition to Crunchyroll, HBO Max previously confirmed that anime would also be provided on the streaming service through Rooster Teeth and a partnership with Studio Ghibli.

