Here Are Some Of The Biggest Anime Sequels That Will Be Returning In 2018

With the start of 2018 this week, we have put together a list of some of the most popular anime sequels that will be returning in 2018!



FLCL Season 2 And 3 The series was first released in Japan from April 2000 to March 2001. A manga and novel were also created at the time. Later it aired in the United States on Adult Swim in 2003 several times. It aired once again on the network's Toonami block from October 26, 2013 to January 25, 2014. Two new seasons totaling 12 episodes were announced on March 24, 2016 as a co-production between Production I.G and Adult Swim.







FLCL is a coming-of-age story and revolves around Naota Nandaba, a 12-year-old, working-class boy living with his widowed father and grandfather. His life in the city of Mabase is interrupted by the arrival of Haruko Haruhara, who runs over Naota with her yellow Vespa 180 SS scooter, gives him CPR, then hits him on the head with a blue vintage Rickenbacker 4001 left-handed electric bass guitar. Naota discovers that the blow to his head created an "N.O." portal, from which giant robots produced by a company known as Medical Mechanica emerge periodically.



Naota later finds Haruko working in his house as a live-in maid. It is later discovered that Haruko is an investigator for the Galactic Space Police Brotherhood. Haruko uses Naota for her search for the Pirate King, Atomsk. She is at odds with Medical Mechanica, a monolithic industrial corporation. Naota is being watched by Commander Amarao, a special agent of the Bureau of Interstellar Immigration, who believes that Medical Mechanica is out to conquer the galaxy. Naota is ultimately drawn into a three-way battle between Haruko, Amarao and Medical Mechanica.



Fairy Tail Season 3/The Final Season The popular and well known anime series Fairy Tail began broadcasting in Japan on October 12, 2009. Additionally, A-1 Pictures has developed seven original video animations and two animated feature films. The series ended its initial run on March 30, 2013. A second series premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, 2014, and ended on March 26, 2016. A third series of the anime series is scheduled to air in 2018.







Fairy Tail Synopsis: Fairy Tail is set in Earth-land, a fictional world populated by wizards that coalesce into guilds to apply their magical abilities for paid job requests. Novice wizard Lucy Heartfilia runs away from home to join Fairy Tail, a guild famous for its members' overly destructive antics. She is invited into the guild by Natsu Dragneel, a dragon slayer wizard who travels the kingdom of Fiore in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel.



Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Chapter The power of the Clow is back with a new adventure for the Cardcaptor! After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, Sakura Kinomoto is ready to face her newest challenge... junior high.







Cardcaptor Sakura takes place in the fictional Japanese city of Tomoeda which is somewhere near Tokyo. Ten-year-old Sakura Kinomoto accidentally releases a set of magical cards known as Clow Cards from a book in her basement created and named after the sorcerer Clow Reed. Each card has its own unique ability and can assume an alternate form when activated. The guardian of the cards, Cerberus, emerges from the book and chooses Sakura to retrieve the missing cards. As she finds each card, she battles its magical personification and defeats it by sealing it away. Cerberus acts as her guide, while her best friend and second cousin, Tomoyo Daidouji films her exploits and provides her with battle costumes. Sakura's older brother Toya Kinomoto watches over her, while pretending that he is unaware of what is going on.



One Punch Man Season Two Season 2 of the popular anime adaption of ONE's web manga One-Punch Man is now in production. In a post on Twitter, Ken Xyro shared an image of an advertisement that confirms production on Season 2 "is in progress." That said, there's no word yet on when Season 2 will premiere this year.







One Punch Man Synopsis: Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?



Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory The TV anime series Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory will begin airing in spring of 2018! This will be the 4th anime season of the series!







The series follows Sousuke Sagara, a member of a covert anti-terrorist private military organization known as Mithril, tasked with protecting Kaname Chidori, a spirited Japanese high school girl. He moves to Japan to study at Chidori's school, Jindai High School, with assistance from his comrades Kurz Weber and Melissa Mao. Having never experienced social interactions, Sousuke is found as a military maniac by his schoolmates as he interprets everyday situations from a combat perspective. He comes to relate with Chidori who realizes that Sousuke is protecting her, but he does not reveal the reasons due to orders as well as the fact that he does not know why Chidori is being targeted by different organizations.



Overlord Season 2 The second season of Overlord will soon be arriving on January 9th, the first season aired between July 7 and September 29, 2015. Two compilation anime films recapping the events from the anime television series were released in Japan on February 25, 2017 and March 11, 2017, respectively.







The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.



Legend Of The Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Yoshiki Tanaka's Legend of the Galactic Heroes, is a sci-fi war manga series based on 19th century Prussian conflicts, which inspired a huge body of anime between 1988 and 2000, including 110 OVA episodes and 52 side-story OVA episodes. In February 2014, after a decade and a half, a new anime project was announced during the opening of stage production Legend of the Galactic Heroes Chapter IV: After the Clash.







In humanity's distant future, two interstellar states-the monarchic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance-are embroiled in a never-ending war. The story focuses on the exploits of rivals Reinhard von Müsel and Yang Wen Li as they rise to power and fame in the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance.



Sword Art Online: Alicization Sword Art Online: Alicization is the upcoming third season of the anime series! Alicization will be picking up from where Sword Art Online 2 left off in animating Reki Kawahara's light novels!











Synopsis: “Underworld” … the world that could outstrip even “SAO.” Residents are NPCs who are just like humans. Kirito wonders into and gets lost in “Underground.” He and his new friends struggle to escape from there and find a secrets of the virtual world.

reLIFE Kanketsu-hen The upcoming sequel to ReLIFE, though sadly these story conclusion/climax episodes will only spread over a short 4 episodes to finish the series.







Arata Kaizaki is a 27-year-old loser. While struggling to get a job, things have not been going well for him. When he meets a member of the ReLife Research Institute, he’s offered a strange pill that could give him a chance to pull his life together. Without a second thought, Arata takes it. But waking up and looking like he’s 17 again is the last thing he expected on his path to change!



Persona 5 The Animation During a Christmas Eve event, Atlus announced that Persona 5: The Animation will begin airing in Japan in April 2018.







A Persona 5 anime series was first announced back in July along with a short teaser. Previously, Atlus released a Persona 5 anime special called Persona 5: The Daybreakers, which served as a standalone tale showing off the exploits of the game’s Phantom Theieves in Mementos.



A Certain Magical Index Season 3 The anime will premiere it's third season in 2018 as part of the launch of "A Certain Project 2018", though not much else is known about its release for this year.







Kamijo is a student in Academy City, where people use science to develop supernatural abilities. The guy's got a lot of heart -- luckily for a young nun named Index. She's on the run from a sorcery society that covets the astonishing 103,000 volumes of magical knowledge stored in her memory. When Index stumbles into Kamijo's life, she find a faithful friend and protector, and while Kamijo's easily the weakest kid in Academy City, he's got something else going for him: the Imagine Breaker, an unexplainable power stored in his right hand that negates the powers of others. With scientists and sorcerers attacking from all sides, the Imagine Breaker will definitely come in handy -- but it's Kamijo's loyalty to Index that will be his greatest weapon in the fight to keep her safe.



Highschool DxD Hero Later this year we will be seeing the 4th season of Highschool DxD arriving! The first season aired all the way back in 2012 and the anime is still running strong 6 years later.







Highschool DxD centers on Issei Hyodo, a perverted high school student from Kuoh Academy who is killed by his first date, revealed to be a fallen angel, but is later revived as a devil by Rias Gremory to serve her and her devil family. Issei's deepening relationship with Rias proves dangerous to the angels, the fallen angels, and the devils.

