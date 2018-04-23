Here Are The Top Selling Light-Novels In Japan For The Month Of March

We previously ran down the top 20 best-selling manga titles in Japan last month and we'll now do the same for light novels. You might be surprised to learn that there's actually some overlap between the two lists.



There are also a few titles that recently announced plans for anime adaptations that are eagerly anticipated in both Japan and North America. Goblin Slayer, in particular, ranked pretty high last month and is definitely among the group of recently announced anime titles that are generating buzz.



Continue through the list to find out just where the series placed and what came in at #1.

Top-Selling Light Novels In Japan March 2018 (20-16)

20. 19,297 The Asterisk War Vol.13

19. 19,857 Hoshi no Kirby: Kessen! Battle Deluxe!!

18. 19,897 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Vol.13

17. 21,808 Log Horizon Vol.11

16. 22,103 Goblin Slayer Gaiden: Year One



Starting off the Top 20 list of best-selling light novels in Japan last month are a bunch of titles anime fans should be familiar with. The Asterisk War received a 24-episode anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures in Fall 2015, while Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? received a 13-episode anime adaptation in the Spring 2015 season and also had its spinoff series adapted into an anime last Spring.



Top-Selling Light Novels In Japan March 2018 (15-11)

15. 23,024 Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Memorial

14. 23,726 Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Vol.12

13. 27,270 One Piece Novel A Vol.1

12. 28,142 Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple

11. 28,381 Sword Art Online: Progressive Vol.5



As we progress through the list, you'll notice that all of these titles have received anime adaptations or are confirmed to release adaptations in the coming months. In this next grouping, all of these series have received anime adaptations, with One Piece the obvious juggernaut soaring high above every other title on this list. However, SAO is certainly no slouch and Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash and Saekano both have their fair share of fans.



Top-Selling Light Novels In Japan March 2018 (10-06)

10. 32,597 Goblin Slayer Vol.7

09. 34,539 High School DxD Vol.25

08. 37,033 Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Vol.11

07. 37,656 Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Vol.13

06.44,631 No Game No Life Vol.10



Given High School DxD's popularity in Japan, it's a little shocking that the latest volume didn't rank a little higher on the list. Then again, the franchise is said to make the bulk of its profit from figurines and other merchandise so perhaps its placement is par for the course?



