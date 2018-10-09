Here Is The Popularity Ranking For Weekly Shonen Jump's Issue #41

The most popular manga magazine in Japan, Weekly Shonen Jump, has released the list of the most viewed or popular series out there. The magazine pumps out content every week, so be sure to stay tuned.

Issue 41 of this year's Weekly Shônen Jump magazine has been officially put on sale. The popular weekly manga brings the Promised Neverland on the cover, marking the second anniversary since the publication of this manga began. It is also confirmed that the story enters its final arc this week.

In addition,

has other news. It is confirmed that in the next

an advance of the animated adaptation will be projected. On the other hand, the results of the second ranking of popularity of characters were published, where there have been many surprises, since the top 3 do not change from the previous survey.

Following the popularity ranking of the Shônen Jump , there was a lot of interest to know which series would lead it, since the most popular manga would not enter the list because of color pages. Jujutsu Kaisen has become number one this time. It is not the first time that happens this year, so we must be very aware of this story. On the other hand, Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai stands with the silver medal and Act-Age closes the first three positions after an impressive rise.



Regarding the bottom of the table, if last week we said goodbye to Momiji no Kisetsu , this week it's the turn of Kimi wo Shinryaku Seyo! , another of the new series that did not finish in the magazine. But, the fact that a series is over means that new ones will come.



Two new manga series will premiere next week: Shishunki Renaissance David-kun by Yuushin Kuroki and Jimoto ga Japan by Seiji Hayashi. Both authors have already done small jobs for the Shueisha publishing house.

On the other hand, the magazine brings two one-shots in its pages. The first of them is the third participant of the Golden Future Cup , entitled Koi wa Sensou and written and drawn by Gorou Aravia. The second one-shot is called BE MADE .



Finally, next week the magazine will change the date of its departure and, instead of Monday, will be on sale on Saturday, September 15th. The two new series will be the protagonists of the cover. However, the outstanding news comes from the hand of Gintama , which will feature color pages as it is the last chapter after 14 years of serialization.



Here is the official ranking:

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

2. Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Color pages)

3. Act-Age

4. Food Wars!

5. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san

Dr Stone (Color pages)

6. My Hero Academia

7. Black Clover

Koi wa Sensou (Color pages, One-shot, Third participant of the Golden Future Cup)

BE MADE (One-shot)

8. Haikyû !!

9. Hinomarou Juice

10. Gintama

11. Tanaka Seiji

12. Alice to Taiyo