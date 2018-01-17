HEROES OF THE STORM: Check Out This New Amazing Mecha Storm Anime Short
Yesterday Blizzard released a new animated short called MechaStorm, and it's designed to get you excited about buying skins in Heroes of the Storm, but it has got fans wanting more of the beautiful and well done anime style for other characters in the game! So we are totally fine with this promotion because the animation is pretty wonderful and breath taking. You should watch it now down below.
A new animated short is here from Blizzard and is designed to get you excited about buying skins in Heroes of the Storm, but it has got fans wanting more of the anime style videos! Watch it after the jump!
With the awesome guitar and camera movements, the two-minute animation seems like it’s relating to Gundam while also treating what makes anime so great with respect. Blizzard went to a lot of effort to promote its new “Mecha Storm” skins for Diablo’s Tyrael, Warcraft’s Rehgar and StarCraft’s Abathur, and we appreciate that effort.
“If it’s style you’re after, our Mechas are crafted using only the finest, artisanal techniques and the rarest materials,” the official description of the new skins states. “With upgraded visual effects on their abilities and altered voiceover kits, you’ll be so sleek, sophisticated, and intimidating during hostile engagements that even D.Va will be jealous — Hell, we’ve even installed custom Hearthstone animations for Tyrael and Rehgar so you can show off even more flair when you need to make an exit.”
You can read more about the skins and the bundle that will available until Jan. 29 over on Blizzard’s website, but we’re just happy to have such a fun little trailer that relates to anime fans and also for the new content. Blizzard should totally do more videos in this style, it is a good way to get the word out about new content and get fans excited about new content!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]