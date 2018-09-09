HOUKAGO SAIKORO CLUB Manga Will Have An Anime Adaptation

Author Nakamichi Hiroo's shonen school manga, Houkago Saikoro Kurabu , will receive an anime adaptation, Moetron confirms. There is limited information, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.

As it has been leaked, the October issue of the Monthly Shônen Sunday magazine, the project to adapt the Houkago Saikoro Club manga, has received a green light.



This comedy by Hiro Nakamichi will make the leap to the small screen in the form of a television series. More information on this adaptation will be announced in the pages of Shogakukan magazine, which will go on sale next Tuesday September 12th.



Hiro Nakamichi, author of Tsuki no Hebi - Suikoden Ibun and Haru no Kuni, writes this manga, Houkago Saikoro Club, in the pages of Gessan magazine (Monthly Shônen Sunday) since 2013. To date, the work has 12 compilation volumes in Japan.