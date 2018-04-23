HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Isekai Anime Announces Lead Voice Cast
The official Twitter account for the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed details on its upcoming anime adaptation, specifically the identity of the 3 main voice leads. The account also revealed that the show's official website can be found here: http://isekaimaou-anime.com/
The recently announced How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord TV anime adaptation has revealed new production details, including its main voice cast.
Masaaki Mizunaka, who's previously voiced minor characters in Drifters and Haikyu!! Second Season will take his first starring role as Takuma Sakamoto/Diablo.
iRis idol group member Yu Serizawa will portray Shera L. Greenwood. Serizawa previously voiced Mayura Otomi in Twin Star Exorcist.
Rounding out the three leads is Azumi Waki (Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko), who will voice Rem Galleu.
The project is set up at Studio Ajia-do Animation Works and will be directed by Yuta Murano for a July premiere.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]