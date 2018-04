HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Isekai Anime Announces Lead Voice Cast

The official Twitter account for thelight novel series revealed details on its upcoming anime adaptation , specifically the identity of the 3 main voice leads. The account also revealed that the show's official website can be found here: http://isekaimaou-anime.com/ Masaaki Mizunaka, who's previously voiced minor characters in Drifters and Haikyu!! Second Season will take his first starring role as Takuma Sakamoto/Diablo.iRis idol group member Yu Serizawa will portray Shera L. Greenwood. Serizawa previously voiced Mayura Otomi in Twin Star Exorcist.Rounding out the three leads is Azumi Waki (Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko), who will voice Rem Galleu.The project is set up at Studio Ajia-do Animation Works and will be directed by Yuta Murano for a July premiere.