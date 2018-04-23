Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Isekai Anime Announces Lead Voice Cast

The recently announced How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord TV anime adaptation has revealed new production details, including its main voice cast.

The official Twitter account for the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed details on its upcoming anime adaptation, specifically the identity of the 3 main voice leads.  The account also revealed that the show's official website can be found here: http://isekaimaou-anime.com/

Masaaki Mizunaka, who's previously voiced minor characters in Drifters and Haikyu!! Second Season will take his first starring role as Takuma Sakamoto/Diablo.

iRis idol group member Yu Serizawa will portray Shera L. Greenwood. Serizawa previously voiced Mayura Otomi in Twin Star Exorcist.

Rounding out the three leads is Azumi Waki (Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko), who will voice Rem Galleu.

The project is set up at Studio Ajia-do Animation Works and will be directed by Yuta Murano for a July premiere.
