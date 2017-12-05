HUNTER x HUNTER Manga Publisher Addresses Rumors Of Title's Return
Earlier this week, we reported on a listing for the 34 volume of Hunter x Hunter manga surfacing which prompted many fans to speculate that Yoshihiro Togashi would soon be resuming work after one of his many (lengthy) hiatuses. Fan chatter has grown so loud that Shueisha - the manga's publisher has had to respond.
Will Yoshihiro Togashi be resuming work on his Hunter x Hunter manga? With rampant speculation emerging this week, Shueisha, the title's publisher, has decided to weigh in.
The company issued a statement via getnews.jp. "Regarding the serialization’s resumption, that is undecided at this current point. Once determined, it will be formally announced the magazine."
Reading between the lines, it sounds as if Shueisha is implying that Togashi has not returned to work and simply wants to head off any potential fan riots and bad press. So for now, consider the manga still on hiatus.
