HUNTER x HUNTER Manga Publisher Addresses Rumors Of Title's Return

Earlier this week, we reported on a listing for the 34 volume ofmanga surfacing which prompted many fans to speculate that Yoshihiro Togashi would soon be resuming work after one of his many (lengthy) hiatuses. Fan chatter has grown so loud that Shueisha - the manga's publisher has had to respond.The company issued a statement via getnews.jp . "Reading between the lines, it sounds as if Shueisha is implying that Togashi has not returned to work and simply wants to head off any potential fan riots and bad press. So for now, consider the manga still on hiatus.