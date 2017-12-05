Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

HUNTER x HUNTER Manga Publisher Addresses Rumors Of Title's Return

HUNTER x HUNTER Manga Publisher Addresses Rumors Of Title's Return

Will Yoshihiro Togashi be resuming work on his Hunter x Hunter manga? With rampant speculation emerging this week, Shueisha, the title's publisher, has decided to weigh in.

MarkJulian | 5/12/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: GetNews.jp
Earlier this week, we reported on a listing for the 34 volume of Hunter x Hunter manga surfacing which prompted many fans to speculate that Yoshihiro Togashi would soon be resuming work after one of his many (lengthy) hiatuses.  Fan chatter has grown so loud that  Shueisha - the manga's publisher has had to respond.  

The company issued a statement via getnews.jp.   "Regarding the serialization’s resumption, that is undecided at this current point. Once determined, it will be formally announced the magazine."  

Reading between the lines, it sounds as if Shueisha is implying that Togashi has not returned to work and simply wants to head off any potential fan riots and bad press. So for now, consider the manga still on hiatus. 
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
FAIRY TAIL - DRAGON CRY: New Promo Released After The Film's Successful Debut FAIRY TAIL - DRAGON CRY: New Promo Released After The Film's Successful Debut
Hit the jump and check out the new promo for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry anime film that debuted last week in Japan and don't forget to let us know what you think!
Crunchyroll Adds EL HAZARD: THE WANDERERS And THE THIRD: THE GIRL WITH THE BLUE EYE To Its Back Catalog Crunchyroll Adds EL HAZARD: THE WANDERERS And THE THIRD: THE GIRL WITH THE BLUE EYE To Its Back Catalog
Crunchyroll continues to expand its back catalog w/ the addition of 2 more older anime titles, El Hazard: The Wanderers and The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye. Continue on for details.
New HUNTER X HUNTER Volume Listings Leads To Rumor Of Manga's Return New HUNTER X HUNTER Volume Listings Leads To Rumor Of Manga's Return
Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since June 2016 with no signs of returning...until now. A listing for the manga's 34th volume has caused a great deal of speculation about a return!
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]