HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION Anime Film Screening In U.S. Theaters

Studio Madhouse's shonen anime film, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission , will be screening in U.S. theaters. Hit the jump to learn more about the film's North American debut.

The official Viz Media YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.49-minute theatrical trailer for the shonen anime film Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission. The company has announced the film will be hitting U.S. theaters on January 30. Click the link to see if theaters near you are participating, CineLife Entertainment and VIZ Media are producing the screening. The film hit Japan in December 2013.

Author Togashi states that ten weeks of storyboards have been finalized and will continue to work on the manga series as he focuses on health and getting better. The manga's cover for volume 36 is down below as well as a hiatus chart that explains how many breaks the series has taken.

The manga series has been publishing since March 3, 1998 and has 36 volumes out. Yoshihiro Togashi writes it, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media has the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine distributes it.

The anime series of the same name aired from October 1999 to March 2001 and has 62 episodes. Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Toshiyuki Kato directed it. Shunichi Kosao, Keiichi Matsuda and Daisuke Kawakami produced it. Funimation Channel has the English license and the series has made several other medias like films and OVAs.

