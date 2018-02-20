IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Gets A True Sequel And A Film

Afer a spinoff anime (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria) retold the events of the first season from a different character's perspective, a true sequel is on the way!

The Japanese light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda received a manga adaptation from Kunieda in August 2013. A 13-episode anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff was simulcast on Crunchyroll beginning April 2015.



A 12-episode spinoff anime, titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria aired from April-June 2017. However, that series retold the events of the first season from a different character's perspective. Now, it appears that J.C. Staff is ready to continue Bell Cranel and Hestia's adventures in Orario as a new season has been confirmed along with the teaser below.









In additon, an anime film titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka: Arrow of the Orion (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion) has also been confirmed for release in 2018. The film's first key visual can be seen below.