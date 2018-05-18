ISLAND Anime Series Has Revealed Two New Cast Members
Earlier today the official website for the anime adaptation of the visual novel Island has announced two new cast members for the show. The website revealed that Rina Satou will play Rinne Ohara's mother Kuon Ohara, and Takamasa Mogi will play policeman Tarō Harisu. The website also revealed character designs for both characters. Check out the character designs below:
The Island anime is set to premiere this summer, Studio feel. is producing the animation for the anime. Check out the cover for the video game:
The game shipped for PC in Japan in April 2016 and for PlayStation Vita in February 2017. An English localization is slated for 2018 to coordinate with the anime. The game is described as:
Urashima, an island far from the mainland. The people who live there lead carefree lives. But five years ago, the island's three great families suffered a series of misfortunes, and succumbed to suspicion. The people of the island cut off all contact with the mainland, and began a slow decline. The key to saving the island lies in three girls who belong to the three families. But they are bound by old traditions, and are conflicted. On that island, a lone man washes ashore. The man claims to be from the future, and he begins a solitary struggle to change the island's fate.
