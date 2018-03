IZETTA: THE LAST WITCH Is Now Available On Blu-ray/DVD

Funimation has announced that the anime series Izetta: The Last Witch is now officially available to watch on Blu-ray/DVD. Hit the jump for the details.

Synopsis: It’s 1940 and the world is in the throes of war. Germania has threatened to invade a small neighboring country, putting their princess in danger. But in the midst of it all, a mysterious power awakens. The last witch has come to the aid of the princess, combining magic and weaponry to take on enemies.

Earlier this week Funimation announced that the anime serieshas made the jump to the comfort of home theaters on Blu-ray/DVD. Check out the official announcement trailer down below:The combo package forcomes with the Blu-ray/DVD versions of the series and comes at a price of $48.74. For those who want to purchase it, click here. What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of the series? Which character is your favorite in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!