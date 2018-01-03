IZETTA: THE LAST WITCH Is Now Available On Blu-ray/DVD
Earlier this week Funimation announced that the anime series Izetta: The Last Witch has made the jump to the comfort of home theaters on Blu-ray/DVD. Check out the official announcement trailer down below:
Funimation has announced that the anime series Izetta: The Last Witch is now officially available to watch on Blu-ray/DVD. Hit the jump for the details.
Synopsis: It’s 1940 and the world is in the throes of war. Germania has threatened to invade a small neighboring country, putting their princess in danger. But in the midst of it all, a mysterious power awakens. The last witch has come to the aid of the princess, combining magic and weaponry to take on enemies.
The combo package for Izetta: The Last Witch comes with the Blu-ray/DVD versions of the series and comes at a price of $48.74. For those who want to purchase it, click here.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of the series? Which character is your favorite in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]