JUJUTSU KAISEN: The First Season's Episode Count Has Been Confirmed Along With A New Opening Video

The brand new supernatural action series Jujutsu Kaisen has released a brand new opening video along with how many episodes will be in the series. Hit the jump to check it out!

At the beginning of the month, fans of anime were treated to a brand new supernatural action series titled Jujutsu Kaisen. The series tells the story of a young man who shares a body with a dark presence, and together they train at a school to defend innocents from other dark entities.

Gege Akutami created the manga, and the series released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018. Since then, the book has been a huge success, and the inclusion of an anime is only going to strengthen that fanbase.

In a recent reveal, in regards to the series's home video release, there has been a confirmation that the show will be running for a total of 24 episodes over the course of two quarters. This means that the show's fans will be able to enjoy it for quite sometime before the conclusion of its first season!

A brand new creditless opening video of the series was also released that features the opening song "Kaikai Kitan" by Eve. We would love to hear your thoughts about the series since its premiere in the comments below!





Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse.

Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.



Jujutsu Kaisen is airing now in Japan and on Crunchyroll!