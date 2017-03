K THE MOVIE: MISSING KINGS English Dub Anime Now Available

Silver Clan members Kuro and Neko are on a mission to find their king, Shiro, who went missing after the battle on the School Island involving four of the seven colored kings. During their search, the two discover that Red Clan member Anna Kushina has become the target of the mysterious Green Clan, which intends to use the girl’s special power to track down Shiro. Now the Silver Clan and Red Clan find themselves joining forces to protect Shiro and Anna from this new threat. But will this unexpected alliance be enough to counter the Green Clan’s top fighters, as well as its king?

VIZ Media has announced that K the Movie: Missing Kings is now available! The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack includes the movie in 16x9 Widescreen, English & Japanese 5.1 & stereo audio, English subtitles, character bio gallery, trailers, and more! You can order it from their site by heading over to http://www.viz.com/watch/movie/k-video/12655 K the Movie: Missing Kings is based on the popular anime series K, K Missing Kings and picks up one year after the series concluded, expanding on the story of a once easygoing teenager that becomes embroiled in a deadly war between seven bloodthirsty clans. The English voice cast includes Sam Riegel as Yashiro Isana, Matt Mercer as Kuro Yatogami, and Stephanie Sheh as Neko.