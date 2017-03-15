K THE MOVIE: MISSING KINGS English Dub Anime Now Available

Related Headlines

SAMURAI WARRIORS Anime Series Gets English Dub Cast FUNimation Entertainment announced the English Dub cast for the Samurai Warriors anime television series. Check out the new cast and details!

New THE BETRAYAL KNOWS MY NAME Clip Reveals Luka's Power A new English subtitled clip has been released for The Betrayal Knows My Name anime highlighting Luka and his mysterious power. Check out the trailer and find out where to order after the jump!