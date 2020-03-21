KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Season 2 Releases New Promo

In just a few weeks, the new season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will debut on Japanese airwaves and the A-1 Pictures production has released a new promo to tease the hilarious hijinks to come.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has dropped a new teaser trailer for its second season. The show is currently scheduled to premiere on April 11. The new trailer also reveals that Haruka Fukuhara will be singing the ED for the new season, titled Kaze ni Fukarete (Blown by the Wind). All the original staff from A-1 Pictures are slated to return, including director Mamoru Hatakeyama, script writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi, character designer Yūko Yahiro and composer Kei Haneoka.

The manga series started in May 2015 and has 9 million copies in print as of the end of 2019. A live-action adaptation hit Japanese theaters last September. The film debuted at the #1 slot in Japan in its first weekend of release.

The 12-episode anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures that comprised season 1 was a surprise hit of the Winter 2019 anime season. It covered the first 4 volumes and half of volume 5 of Akasak's ongoing manga series, which has published 17volumes to date. The manga series is serialized in Weekly Young Jump while VIZ Media holds the North American license for the series and has currently released 12 translated volumes. Prior to the April 11 premiere, the series debuted at Anime Festival Sydney on March 8, 2020.