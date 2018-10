KAMEN RIDER: New Poster Revealed For Its Upcoming Crossover Movie

A new Kamen Rider film is set to release later in the year and the premise behind it will change the franchise completely. A new poster has been released to celebrate the film and can be seen below!

, is the 20th film in thefranchise and has been built up to be the last film in the Kamen Rider world that we, as fans, know. After this, starting on May 1st, 2019, the Kamen Rider franchise will be entering a new era as , the previous generation "Is ending". The newest film will feature 20 Kamen Riders from the Heisei era starting withto(2000- 2018). With that a brand new visual was released that featrures the 20 riders and can be seen below!This being the 20th year that the annual crossover films have been releasing and thus marks the 20th anniversary of the films. This latest one will mainly feature the crossover betweenand. Excited for the new film? Curious how this current generation will end?will release in Japan on December 22nd.