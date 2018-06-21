Key Staff And Premiere Date For JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE PART 5: VENTO AUREO Announced
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Vento Aureo) will have its world premiere at Anime Expo on July 7. That's right, if you're attending the large anime convention in Los Angeles, CA, you'll get to see the first episode of Golden Wind before anyone else.
Hot on the heels of the announcement of a new Jojo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime season, details on the new and returning staff, plus the show's worldwide premiere have been confirmed.
The studio behind the new season is once again, David Production, who turn to Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi to replace the director for Diamond Is Unbreakable, Naokatsu Tsuda.Yasuko Kobayashi is once again in charge of the script. Yugo Kanno also returns to handle the score. Takahiro Kishida replaces Terumi Nishii as the lead character designer.
You can watch a short snippet of the press conference where the new season of JoJo was announced below. And if you missed our original coverage on the announcement, CLICK HERE.
