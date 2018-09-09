KIMI WO SHINRYAKUSEYO! Manga Ends In Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine

This coming Monday, September 10th, marks the end of the manga Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! with number 41 in this year's Weekly Shônen Jump. The series will release its final chapter.



This romantic comedy by Kazusa Inaoka ends after almost 4 months of publication in the popular Shueisha weekly magazine. The work will end with a total of 3 volumes.



Currently the work has a compilation volume in Japan, which will get two more added later. The second volume of Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! will go on sale in Japanese bookstores on November 2nd, while we will have to wait for the third and last volume until December 4.



Each of the volumes will include four new chapters in total recently drawn by Kazusa Inaoka. This is the first work of Inaoka as a manga professional.





Hajime Sorajima's got a terrible hairstyle! It's so weird it's downright embarrassing. But his hair's got a secret...it's not hair! It's the horns of an alien body! A cute little alien body! One that can transform into a human. Normally, he has no problem living among humans and his secret is safe. That is until he meets a strange girl named Ria Aiba who's convinced he's an alien! Will she blow his cover?