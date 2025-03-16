KONOSUBA Announces New Anime Sequel Or Potential 4th Season

Kadokawa has officially announced that a new sequel anime for KonoSuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is in production. The announcement, made after screenings of the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- OVA, unfortunately they did not specify the format of the upcoming sequel, leaving fans eager for more details. The anime sequel could be a possible 4th season for the main series, or another spin-off series featuring another character in the show. Only time will tell. We could also get more details later this month at AnimeJapan 2025.

Check out the official X / Twitter post from the Konosuba anime page that reveals the annoucement below:



The Bonus Stage OVA consists of two unaired episodes, titled:

"Red Stream Explosion!"

"Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!)

The OVA debuted in Japanese theaters for a two-week screening run starting March 2025 and will be available for general retail on Blu-ray & DVD on April 25th, 2025. The OVA reunites the original cast and staff, bringing even more chaotic adventures and laughs for fans to enjoy.



KonoSuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 aired from April to June 2024 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide, including an English dub. Check out the official trailer from Crunchyroll's Youtube below:

The third season saw the return of:

Chief Director: Takaomi Kanasaki (previous KonoSuba director)

director) Director: Yujiro Abe (Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender)

Series Composition: Makoto Uezu

Character Design: Koichi Kikuta

Music: Masato Kōda

Opening Theme: "Growing Up" by Machico

Ending Theme: "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" by Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano



Since its debut in January 2016, KonoSuba has remained one of the most beloved isekai comedy series, with multiple seasons, OVAs, and a successful anime film:

Season 1 (January 2016) & Season 2 (January 2017) – Animated by Studio DEEN

KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson (2019) – Animated by J.C. Staff

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (2023) – A Megumin spinoff series with 12 episodes



With a new sequel anime confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting more information on whether this will be a full fourth season, another OVA, or a new film. Either way, the misadventures of Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness are far from over! Hopefully, we can get more details later this month at AnimeJapan 2025. Otherwise we will have to keep our ears to the ground and wait for more news.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Do you think it will be a fourth season or a new film? Let us know your answers in the comments below! As usual, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for anime and anime related news!