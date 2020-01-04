KONOSUBA: Light Novel Series Announcing Its End This Summer

Hit isekai series, Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World, has announced that its light novel series will be concluding. Hit the jump for more info!

Natsume Akatsuki's Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World, is one of the classic isekai series that tells the story of a young man and the friends he gained along a fantasy journey that he embarked on, after he died in the mortal world. The series was distributed by Kadokawa, in 2013, and had multiple multi media adaptions of the series.

The series spawned a spin-off novel series, a successful anime (that has already had two seasons) and a full length animated film. Characters from the show also appeared in the comedy anime Isekai Quartet. Being that isekai means "fantasy world", the characters of the series have had the opportunity to interesct with other characters in the same genre.

Recently, it was announced through Kadokawa that the light novel series, after 17 volumes, would be concluding. While this may come as a surprise to some, the series will be leaving behind a full and complete story, and a huge assortment of various media to always refer to.





The final volume for Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World ships on May 1st!