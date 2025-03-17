KONSUBA -BONUS STAGE- OVA Episodes Drop Trailer Highlighting Rival Party

The two-part KONOSUBA -Bonus Stage- OVA, now screening in Japanese cinemas, brings a new rival adventuring party to challenge Kazuma and his dysfunctional crew of adventurers. While fans got a glimpse of these newcomers in the trailer, we now have official names and cast members to go with their faces. Check out the trailer and a image showing each of the rivals below:

Meet the New Adventurers

From left to right, the rival party consists of:

Ozuma – Tetsu Inada (Endeavor in My Hero Academia)

Acua – Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko)

Megumi – Rumi Okubo (Memcho in Oshi no Ko)

Luckless – Ayako Kawasumi (Altria Pendragon in the Fate series)



These suspiciously familiar adventurers who are not knock-offs will go head-to-head with Kazuma’s party in the OVA episodes, titled:

"Red Stream Explosion!"

"Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!)

For those who miss the theatrical run, the OVA will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 25th, 2025.

Additionally, fans in Japan who see the film in theaters will receive a special bonus novella by original light novel author Natsume Akatsuki, titled Fuyu Shōgun Returns (Winter Shogun Returns), while supplies last. The home video release will also include this original story as a bonus feature.

The third season of KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is already out, with a previously announced sequel already in development. The returning staff includes:

Series Director: Takaomi Kanasaki

Director: Yujiro Abe (Kaguya-sama: Love is War episode director)

Series Composer: Makoto Uezu

Character Designer: Koichi Kikuta

Studio: Drive (VLAD LOVE)

You can watch and stream Konosuba on Crunchyroll right now, they describe the story as:

After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long...

The franchise continues to thrive, having first aired in 2016, followed by a second season in 2017, the 2019 film Legend of Crimson, and the 2023 spin-off Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!.

What are your thoughts on the new characters in the OVA? Do you think Kazuma and friends will come out on top? Will Megumin blow everything up? Sound off in the comments below!