KONSUBA -BONUS STAGE- OVA Episodes Drop Trailer Highlighting Rival Party

KONSUBA -BONUS STAGE- OVA Episodes Drop Trailer Highlighting Rival Party

KONOSUBA’s new OVA -Bonus Stage- introduces a familiar looking rival adventuring party! With a home release date set that comes with a bonus novella. Get all the details on the latest adventure here!

News
By GBest - Mar 17, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Kadokawa Youtube

The two-part KONOSUBA -Bonus Stage- OVA, now screening in Japanese cinemas, brings a new rival adventuring party to challenge Kazuma and his dysfunctional crew of adventurers. While fans got a glimpse of these newcomers in the trailer, we now have official names and cast members to go with their faces. Check out the trailer and a image showing each of the rivals below:

Meet the New Adventurers
From left to right, the rival party consists of:

  • Ozuma – Tetsu Inada (Endeavor in My Hero Academia)
  • Acua – Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko)
  • Megumi – Rumi Okubo (Memcho in Oshi no Ko)
  • Luckless – Ayako Kawasumi (Altria Pendragon in the Fate series)


These suspiciously familiar adventurers who are not knock-offs will go head-to-head with Kazuma’s party in the OVA episodes, titled:

  • "Red Stream Explosion!"
  • "Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!)

For those who miss the theatrical run, the OVA will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 25th, 2025.

Additionally, fans in Japan who see the film in theaters will receive a special bonus novella by original light novel author Natsume Akatsuki, titled Fuyu Shōgun Returns (Winter Shogun Returns), while supplies last. The home video release will also include this original story as a bonus feature.

The third season of KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is already out, with a previously announced sequel already in development. The returning staff includes:

  • Series Director: Takaomi Kanasaki
  • Director: Yujiro Abe (Kaguya-sama: Love is War episode director)
  • Series Composer: Makoto Uezu
  • Character Designer: Koichi Kikuta
  • Studio: Drive (VLAD LOVE)

You can watch and stream Konosuba on Crunchyroll right now, they describe the story as:

After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long...

The franchise continues to thrive, having first aired in 2016, followed by a second season in 2017, the 2019 film Legend of Crimson, and the 2023 spin-off Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!.

What are your thoughts on the new characters in the OVA? Do you think Kazuma and friends will come out on top? Will Megumin blow everything up? Sound off in the comments below! As always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!

THE BRILLIANT HEALERS NEW LIFE IN THE SHADOWS Latest Trailer Has Landed
Related:

THE BRILLIANT HEALERS NEW LIFE IN THE SHADOWS Latest Trailer Has Landed
TEOGONIA Anime Series Reveals New Trailer With Opening Theme Ahead Of Premiere
Recommended For You:

TEOGONIA Anime Series Reveals New Trailer With Opening Theme Ahead Of Premiere

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder