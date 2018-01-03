LEGEND OF THE GALACTIC HEROES TV Anime Adds More Cast Members
Earlier today the official website and Twitter account for Production I.G's new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka's epic science fiction novels The Legend of the Galactic Heroes revealed additional cast members for the series. Check out the full list of the current cast members down below:
The official website and twitter account for "The Legend Of The Galactic Heroes" revealed more members of the cast in the TV anime series.
Galactic Empire
Unshō Ishizuka as Willibard Joachim von Merkatz
Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi as Staden
Takahiro Fujiwara as Fogel
Naomi Kusumi as Erlache
Ryota Takeuchi as Adalbert von Fahrenheit
Free Planets Alliance
Shinya Fukumatsu as Paetta
Kosuke Meguro as Pastolle
Tooru Sakurai as Moore
Tasuku Hatanaka as Lao
Yuuki Ono as Jean Robert Lapp
The cast also stars:
Mamoru Miyano as Reinhard von Lohengramm
Kenichi Suzumura as Yang Wen-li
Yuichiro Umehara as Siegfried Kircheis
Yoshimitsu Shimoyama as Narrator
The anime will be premiering on the Family Gekijo channel on April 3rd at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). It will then air on Tokyo MX on April 5th at 10:30 p.m., and on MBS and BS11 on April 7th at 26:38 and 25:30 (effectively April 8th morning at 2:38 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.), respectively.
The Legend Of The Galactic Heroes is a sci-fi novel that is set in the universe of the distant future. Since the first volume was published in 1982 in the masterpiece of the popular writer, Yoshiki Tanaka, which produced a number of hits, the sales of the total 15 million parts were recorded as a large chapter novel of Vol. 10 and the Gaiden 5 volume. Reprint is still continued. From 1988, the anime series has been deployed in the overwhelming volume of the 110 episodes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]