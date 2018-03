LEGEND OF THE GALACTIC HEROES TV Anime Adds More Cast Members

The Legend Of The Galactic Heroes is a sci-fi novel that is set in the universe of the distant future. Since the first volume was published in 1982 in the masterpiece of the popular writer, Yoshiki Tanaka, which produced a number of hits, the sales of the total 15 million parts were recorded as a large chapter novel of Vol. 10 and the Gaiden 5 volume. Reprint is still continued. From 1988, the anime series has been deployed in the overwhelming volume of the 110 episodes.

Earlier today the official website and Twitter account for Production I.G's new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka's epic science fiction novelsrevealed additional cast members for the series. Check out the full list of the current cast members down below:Unshō Ishizuka as Willibard Joachim von MerkatzKiyomitsu Mizuuchi as StadenTakahiro Fujiwara as FogelNaomi Kusumi as ErlacheRyota Takeuchi as Adalbert von FahrenheitShinya Fukumatsu as PaettaKosuke Meguro as PastolleTooru Sakurai as MooreTasuku Hatanaka as LaoYuuki Ono as Jean Robert LappMamoru Miyano as Reinhard von LohengrammKenichi Suzumura as Yang Wen-liYuichiro Umehara as Siegfried KircheisYoshimitsu Shimoyama as NarratorThe anime will be premiering on the Family Gekijo channel on April 3rd at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). It will then air on Tokyo MX on April 5th at 10:30 p.m., and on MBS and BS11 on April 7th at 26:38 and 25:30 (effectively April 8th morning at 2:38 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.), respectively.