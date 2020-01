LOG HORIZON Season 3 Adds DESTRUCTION OF THE ROUND TABLE Subtitle

#ログ・ホライズン 復活をお知らせいたしましたが、

2020年度放送予定のNHKアニメはこちら↓



【2020年春】

メジャーセカンド2

キングダム 3

もっと!まじめにふまじめ かいけつゾロリ



【2020年秋】

進撃の巨人 The Final Season

不滅のあなたへ

ログ・ホライズン 円卓崩壊 ←NEW — NHKアニメ (@nhk_animeworld) January 27, 2020

Thirty thousand Japanese gamers awake one day to discover that the fantasy world of Elder Tales, an MMORPG that was formerly their collective hobby, has become their cold hard reality. Severed from their everyday lives, they confront a new horizon filled with ravenous monsters, flavorless food, and the inability to die! Amid the chaos, veteran gamer Shiroe gathers his friends, the guardian Naotsugu and the assassin Akatsuki, and together they embark on an adventure to change the world as they know it!

The third season ofhas officially been revelaed to be titledThe formation of the Round Table was a pretty big deal in the first two seasons of, so to see that it's about to be undone is a pretty startling reveal.Shiroe aka the Villain in Glasses went about forming the alliance between the 11 major guilds of the Akihabara server to combat the evil machinations of a few dark guilds. The news comes from an official NHK Twitter account which confirmed the airing schedule forfinal season andthird season.Just last week, it was revelead that a third season of Log Horizon was on the way this October after a lengthy hiatus. Studio Deen confirmed that all the same voice cast and staff from the first two seaons will be returning ,including Shinji Ishihira as director, Toshizo Nemoto as script supervisor and Toshizo Nemoto as the music composer.