 LOG HORIZON Season 3 Adds DESTRUCTION OF THE ROUND TABLE Subtitle
The newly revealed subtitle for Log Horizon season 3 provides a pretty big clue as to what's about to befall the Villain in Glasses and the loose alliance among Akiba's guilds.

MarkJulian | 1/28/2020
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: NHK
The third season of Log Horizon has officially been revelaed to be titled Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table.

The formation of the Round Table was a pretty big deal in the first two seasons of Log Horizon, so to see that it's about to be undone is a pretty startling reveal.  

Shiroe aka the Villain in Glasses went about forming the alliance between the 11 major guilds of the Akihabara server to combat the evil machinations of a few dark guilds.  The news comes from an official NHK Twitter account which confirmed the airing schedule for Major 2nd, Attack on Titan's final season and Kingdom's third season.


Just last week, it was revelead that a third season of Log Horizon was on the way this October after a lengthy hiatus.   Studio Deen confirmed that all the same voice cast and staff from the first two seaons will be returning ,including  Shinji Ishihira as director,  Toshizo Nemoto as script supervisor and  Toshizo Nemoto as the music composer.

Thirty thousand Japanese gamers awake one day to discover that the fantasy world of Elder Tales, an MMORPG that was formerly their collective hobby, has become their cold hard reality. Severed from their everyday lives, they confront a new horizon filled with ravenous monsters, flavorless food, and the inability to die! Amid the chaos, veteran gamer Shiroe gathers his friends, the guardian Naotsugu and the assassin Akatsuki, and together they embark on an adventure to change the world as they know it!
