MAGICAL GIRL ORE aka MAGICAL GIRL BOY Streams New Trailer
The story follows Saki Uno, an unpopular local idol who signs a contract with a shady businessman to become a magical girl. The key to activating her powers is her secret crush on her childhood friend, Mohiro. Whenever he's in danger, Uno can transform into a handsome, muscular
The magical girl genre continues to be subverted as the latest trailer for Studio Pierrot+'s Magical Girl Ore showcases Fist of the North Star-like fighters fighting to the death in dresses.
magical girl magical boy to save him.
The original anime from Pierrto+ is directed by Itsuro Kawasaki and features character designs from Yukiko Ibe.
The show's official website is www.magicalgirl-ore.com. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the upcoming Spring 2018 anime.
"Love makes a girl stronger."
Saki Uno is working hard as part of the new idol unit, Magical Twin. The one she admires most is Mohiro Mikage, who’s the older brother of her idol unit partner Sakuyo, and he’s also a member of the top idol unit STAR☆PRINCE. She would be willing to do anything for him, and one day, those feelings brought on a miracle. Saki ended up turning into a magical girl when she strongly wished to protect someone... But what she turned into wasn’t exactly what she was expecting...
