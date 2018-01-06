Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi On Whether He'll Ever Finish HUNTER X HUNTER

Weekly Shonen Jump marked the 20th Anniversary of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga with a lengthy interview from the creator himself. Here's what he had to say on eventually finishing the series.

It's no secret that many manga readers have given up on Hunter x Hunter. After all, the series has been on hiatus longer than it's actually been active. Still, the number of fans who remain steadfast speaks volumes to the quality of the series. Which should comes as no surprise as Yoshihiro Togashi proceeded Hunter x Hunter with the venerated YuYu Hakusho.



Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump celebrated the ongoing series' 20th Anniversary with a special interview with the creator where he commented on the one thing fans want to know above all else - when will he finish the series!?!



Togashi stated (translated via Reddit), "I need to finish writing Hunter x Hunter. It has come to a point where either the story concludes first, or I die before that happens (lol). But I do intend to finish it."



Though many manga readers subscribe to the theory that Togashi's lengthy breaks often coincide with the release of major video games (the latest hiatus is being attributed to Monster Hunter), Togashi actually has documented and severe back issues which hamper his production. Right now, it's a race between Togashi and George R.R. Martin to see who will complete their masterpiece first before their respective expiration date.

