MARVEL'S FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Gets A New Season This Year

The channel Dlife announced on Saturday that Marvel Future Avengers, the latest television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes, will be receiving a second season this year!

There will also be a returning cast for the second season, check out who is returning down below.



Eiji Hanawa as Iron Man

Kazuhiro Nakaya as Captain America

Yasuyuki Kase as Thor

Kenichirou Matsuda as Hulk

Kaori Mizuhashi as Wasp

Aki Kanada as Makoto

Atsushi Tamaru as Adi

Juri Kimura as Kuroe



Yuzo Sato (Iron Man, Gokusen, Kaiji) is returning to direct the new season at the Studio Madhouse, and Japanese writer Ryuu King (Dragon Ball Super scripts, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers) is again in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Umehara (Iron Man, Beyblade, Claymore) is again designing the characters.



The anime's first season had debuted back in July 2017 on Dlife's channel. Teruaki Mizuno (Kyōryū Taisen Dinobout, Metallica Metalluca) is drawing a manga version that debuted in Shogakukan's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine's April 2017 issue.



Check out the official promo video for the series down below!







What are your thoughts on a new anime series for The Avengers? Are you a fan of Marvel going more into the anime industry? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!

