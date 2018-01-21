Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MARVEL'S FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Gets A New Season This Year

MARVEL'S FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Gets A New Season This Year

The channel Dlife announced on Saturday that Marvel Future Avengers, the latest television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes, will be receiving a second season this year!

Albedo | 1/21/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
The channel Dlife announced this Saturday that Marvel Future Avengers, the latest television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes, will indeed be receiving a second season this summer! Dlife is streaming an announcement video for the news season, but the video stream is region-locked to Japan.

There will also be a returning cast for the second season, check out who is returning down below.

Eiji Hanawa as Iron Man
Kazuhiro Nakaya as Captain America
Yasuyuki Kase as Thor
Kenichirou Matsuda as Hulk
Kaori Mizuhashi as Wasp
Aki Kanada as Makoto
Atsushi Tamaru as Adi
Juri Kimura as Kuroe

Yuzo Sato (Iron Man, Gokusen, Kaiji) is returning to direct the new season at the Studio Madhouse, and Japanese writer Ryuu King (Dragon Ball Super scripts, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers) is again in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Umehara (Iron Man, Beyblade, Claymore) is again designing the characters.

The anime's first season had debuted back in July 2017 on Dlife's channel. Teruaki Mizuno (Kyōryū Taisen Dinobout, Metallica Metalluca) is drawing a manga version that debuted in Shogakukan's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine's April 2017 issue.

Check out the official promo video for the series down below!



What are your thoughts on a new anime series for The Avengers? Are you a fan of Marvel going more into the anime industry? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...