MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Essentially An Anime Version Of The Classic Series, Says Kevin Smith

Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner Kevin Smith says that both the character designs and tone of the upcoming series are in line with the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe show.

Last month, Kevin Smith provided an update on the upcoming Netflix original anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. According to the series' showrunner, production has continued despite the lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic — find out more here.

While Smith serves as showrunner; the voice cast includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. Respectively, those four are playing Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Prince Adam (He-Man), and Teela. This cast was announced back in February — as you can see here.

More recently than the aforementioned update on Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Smith spoke a bit (via Toonado) about the series' art style as well as how the character designs compare to those of the original series.

Basically, it seems that Masters of the Universe: Revelation is going to be an anime version of the classic show. Smith says that the character designs are quite in line with how they have always been. What's more, it's said that the tone of the series is more or less the same.

"Powerhouse Animation absolutely killed it...This art work is amazing. The design work that Powerhouse has done...absolutely spellbinding," Smith began.

"It's in the style of an anime...what Netflix calls an anime original...but looks exactly like our classic characters. Nobody's been redesigned to where you're 'Oh that's the 2020 version.' They all look like they're supposed to. And the story functions as essentially the next episode when [the 1980s original animated series] stopped."

The showrunner then explained how the series' tone is similar early on by changes slightly throughout. "We begin where they ended, the same tone like that, and then our tone shifts as something cataclysmic happens. That's where our modern story kicks in. Even then, it's not like 'Everything you know about He-Man is wrong. We're gonna upend the universe."