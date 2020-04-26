MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Anime Series Production Is Still Underway Despite Lockdown

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is one of Netflix's many new or upcoming anime series. Others include Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (which premiered earlier this week on the streaming service) and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege.

Kevin Smith serves as showrunner and the voice cast includes the following actors: Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. Respectively, those four are playing Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Prince Adam (He-Man), and Teela. We haven't gotten an update on the series since the cast was announced back in February — more on that here.

However, Smith did mention that we should maybe expect our first look at the series in about six months. He said that back in November, so it has roughly been that long. However, the whole lockdown and quarantine thing did kick off since then so that's likely delayed such a thing.

Though, the showrunner did recently reveal — during an episode of his podcast: FatMan Beyond (via Toonado) — that production of the upcoming series has continued despite all the pandemic kerfuffle that's unfortunately still ongoing. It's not business as usual, of course, but rather the animators and writers are working on the series from their homes.

The following is what Smith told podcast co-host Marc Bernardin regarding his continued work on the series — particularly note the tantalising tease of "f-cking outstanding" animatics.