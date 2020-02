Kevin Smith's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Anime Sets Voice-Cast

The cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is POWERFUL! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

Kevin Smith'sanime series, which was first announced back in August , has set its voice cast. Mark Hamill as Skeletor spearheads the group that also features Chris Wood as He-Man/Prince Adam, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Justin Long as Roboto, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress, Phil Lamarr as He-Ro, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Cree Summers as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man.If you're a fan ofand the rest of the Timmverse, you'll recognize a number of actors as Conroy voiced Batman, Hamill portrayed the Joker, Eisenberg was the voice of Wonder Woman and LaMarr played John Stewart.A teaser poster was also released back in August but so far, there's been no look at characters or the setting. However, with the voice cast set, chances are high that a first-look at the series is right around the corner. Speaking on that very subject back in October, Smith teased that a first look at artwork from the series was six months out , which would mean a first look is likely for April.Based on Mattel's toyline from the '80s, the He-Man toy franchise has received a number of animated cartoon adaptations including the original '83 Filmation series, the 1990 New Adventures of He-Man and the 2002 Cartoon Network reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In addition, Netflix has announced two new projects, a He-Man anime sequel from Kevin Smith and a 3D CG animated series aimed at kids.