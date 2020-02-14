Kevin Smith's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Anime Sets Voice-Cast
Kevin Smith's He-Man anime series, which was first announced back in August, has set its voice cast. Mark Hamill as Skeletor spearheads the group that also features Chris Wood as He-Man/Prince Adam, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Justin Long as Roboto, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress, Phil Lamarr as He-Ro, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Cree Summers as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man.
Kevin Smith's continuation of the classic He-Man cartoon is said to be a tad bit darker in nature than the original, classic Filmation cartoon.
If you're a fan of Batman: The Animated Series and the rest of the Timmverse, you'll recognize a number of actors as Conroy voiced Batman, Hamill portrayed the Joker, Eisenberg was the voice of Wonder Woman and LaMarr played John Stewart.
A teaser poster was also released back in August but so far, there's been no look at characters or the setting. However, with the voice cast set, chances are high that a first-look at the series is right around the corner. Speaking on that very subject back in October, Smith teased that a first look at artwork from the series was six months out, which would mean a first look is likely for April.
Based on Mattel's toyline from the '80s, the He-Man toy franchise has received a number of animated cartoon adaptations including the original '83 Filmation series, the 1990 New Adventures of He-Man and the 2002 Cartoon Network reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In addition, Netflix has announced two new projects, a He-Man anime sequel from Kevin Smith and a 3D CG animated series aimed at kids.
