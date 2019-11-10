Kevin Smith On When We'll Get Our First Look At His MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Anime Series
Two months ago, it was announced that Netflix are putting together an anime series which will conclude "unresolved storylines of the classic ‘80s era [Masters of the Universe] picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago." Powerhouse Animation are best known for Netflix's Castlevania series and they'll be working on Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
The showrunner of Netflix's upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series recently stated that we shouldn't expect to see our first look for at least six months.
Kevin Smith will serve as both showrunner and executive producer. That last position will also be held by Rob David — the Vice President of Mattel Television and the author of He-Man: The Eternity War. Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) are all on board to write for the series.
On social media (via Toonado), Smith was recently asked when we should expect to see official designs to do with Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The showrunner stated that we shouldn't expect to see any official teasers for at least six months' time.
"I'm sure he'll [Jason Mewes] will end up being a voice in. He ain't gonna be Orco. I'll tell you that right now, but I can get him in there somewhere. He seems like a Stinkor to me," Smith said in a video which you can see for yourself below. "But in any event, when will you see art? Probably not for a while. Don't count on at least for six months but I've seen stuff and it's amazing."
