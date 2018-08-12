MEGALO BOX Anime Series Reveals Its First English Dub Trailer

Studios TMS Entertainment and 3xCube's sports shonen anime series, Megalobox , has shared an English dub trailer before the official release in two days. Here is more information.

The official Toonami Facebook account has shared a new English dub trailer for the upcoming sports shonen anime series Megalo Box. The trailer gives a brief summary of what is going to happen in the first couple of episodes but does not give away anything major. The show will premiere on Toonami on Saturday night at midnight.

The anime series aired from April 6, 2018 to June 29, 2018 and has 13 episodes. Yo Moriyama directed it, Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote it while Mabanua produced the music.

The manga series with the same name has been publishing snce February 17, 2018 and is written by Chikara Sakuma. Kodansha publishes it under the Shonen Magazine Edge.



Ezra Weisz will be the director of the following voice cast: Kaiji Tang as Joe Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu Erica Mendez as Sachio Lex Lang as Yuri Erika Harlacher as Yukiko

Here is the Japanese voice cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuuri Shirou Saitou as Gansaku Nanbu Michiyo Murase as Sachio Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato