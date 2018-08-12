MEGALO BOX Anime Series Reveals Its First English Dub Trailer
The official Toonami Facebook account has shared a new English dub trailer for the upcoming sports shonen anime series Megalo Box. The trailer gives a brief summary of what is going to happen in the first couple of episodes but does not give away anything major. The show will premiere on Toonami on Saturday night at midnight.
The anime series aired from April 6, 2018 to June 29, 2018 and has 13 episodes. Yo Moriyama directed it, Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote it while Mabanua produced the music. The manga series with the same name has been publishing snce February 17, 2018 and is written by Chikara Sakuma. Kodansha publishes it under the Shonen Magazine Edge.
Ezra Weisz will be the director of the following voice cast:
Kaiji Tang as Joe
Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu
Erica Mendez as Sachio
Lex Lang as Yuri
Erika Harlacher as Yukiko
Here is the Japanese voice cast:
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe
Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuuri
Shirou Saitou as Gansaku Nanbu
Michiyo Murase as Sachio
Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato
A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.
Megalo Box premieres on Toonami at midnight
