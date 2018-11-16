MOB PSYCHO 100 II Anime Series Shares A New Key Visual And Official Release Date
The official Mob Psycho 100 II website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming shonen supernatural anime series Mob Psycho 100 II.. The image which you can find below shows a city turned upside down, giving the supernatural vibe that the show is famous for. The official release date is January 7, 2019. Stay tuned for more updates straight from Anime NYC 2018.
Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II, has shared a new key visual and the official release date. Here is more information.
Mob Psycho II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.
The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.
