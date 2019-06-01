MOB PSYCHO 100 II Shares New Key Visual Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II , has released a new key visual ahead of tomorrow's premiere. Here is more information on the series.

The official Mob Psycho website has shared one more key visual for the second season of the supernatural shonen anime series. The second season premieres tomorrow and the image has Mob and Reigen pass time watching television together and eating some snacks.

Mob Psycho 100 II hits the Animax Asia streaming service on January 8. The series will premiere in Japan on January 7 and will hit ABC TV on January 10. Crunchyroll will stream the show worldwide with the exception of Asia.

The new opening theme of the season is 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat sajou no hana and the ending theme is Memo Sepia by sajou no hana. The screening of the first episode will be on January 5, 2019 in over 500 theaters across the U.S. Tickets are available for Crunchyroll premium subscribers right now and the general audience can buy them on Friday, December 7.

Mob Psycho 100 II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.