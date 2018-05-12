MOB PSYCHO 100 II Will Screen Its First Episode In U.S. Theaters

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II , will premiere its first episode in U.S. theaters. Here are the details and more information on the series.





This Mob Psycho 100 II episode will be the first one in the series, the "Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic" OVA will be streamed as well and Setsuo Ito, the voice actor for Mob, will be appearing in the event.



Mob Psycho 100 II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.

