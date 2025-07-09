YOU AND I ARE POLAR OPPOSITES Anime Premieres January 2026, New Trailer And Cast Members Revealed

The beloved rom-com manga You and I Are Polar Opposites by Kocha Agasawa is finally getting its long-awaited TV anime adaptation. Announced at Anime Expo 2025, the series is set to premiere in January 2026 and is being animated by Lapintrack. A brand-new second trailer debuted at the event, offering fans a fresh look at the heartfelt and hilarious high school story to come. Check out the trailer down below:

Voice Cast & Music Talent Confirmed

The new trailer reveals that:

Sayumi Suzushiro will voice the bubbly and anxious heroine, Suzuki

Shogo Sakata will voice the cool and honest male lead, Tani

tofubeats, the acclaimed DJ and music producer, is handling the series’ soundtrack

Each artist shared comments about their connection to the series, with Suzushiro describing the role as deeply relatable and Sakata expressing surprise and joy at joining a manga he’s followed since its serialization began. Tofubeats emphasized his intent to create music that uplifts the show’s youthful energy.

©Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

About the Story

You and I Are Polar Opposites follows Suzuki, an outgoing girl who tends to follow the crowd, and Tani, a reserved boy who speaks his mind without hesitation. Though they couldn’t be more different, their daily interactions spark awkward tension, hilarious misunderstandings, and budding feelings. Here is a little more about each of the characters:

©Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

Suzuki: An energetic girl who worries about how others see her. She admires how Tani, unlike her, isn't afraid to be himself towards anyone, but she can't behave normal around him and ends up acting annoying.

The voice actress Sayumi Suzushiro left a short comment about playing as Suzuki:

I am Sayumi Suzushiro, and I'll be playing the role of Suzuki! When I auditioned for the role, I remember feeling like I was playing myself because there were too many things I could relate to with Suzuki. I'm a huge fan of the original manga, so when I got the role, I was over the moon. How important it is to realize how you truly feel, and how difficult it is to understand it, as well as what it means to truly face the other person...I know you can find many things that will serve us in our daily lives in this show! I will face Tani-kun, who is the polar opposite of Suzuki, sincerely and play Suzuki with care. Thank you!

©Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

Tani:

A quiet boy who isn't afraid to speak his mind. He's been aloof towards Suzuki, who speaks casually to him. However...

The voice actor Shogo Sakata left a short comment about playing as Tani:

I am Shogo Sakata, and I will play the role of Tani. I've been reading You and I Are Polar Opposites since it started its serialization on Jump+. As a fan, I thought this

was such a wonderful series with its pop taste and fresh, youthful dialogues of the teens while striking great balance of incorporating universal struggles that anyone can experience. I never imagined that I would be involved in such an amazing series, so I was really surprised when I heard that I passed the audition. I think Tani-kun is the type of person who is not very good at the subtleties of human emotions and completes the world on his own. I hope I can express how he changes through meeting Suzuki-san. Thank you for your support.

This school life rom-com explores themes of vulnerability, identity, and emotional growth with sincerity and warmth. The original manga has sold over 1.45 million copies, and English readers can enjoy the series via MANGA Plus and Viz Media.

Production Staff

Director: Takayoshi Nagatomo

Series Composition: Teruko Utsumi

Character Design: Miyakomako

Music: tofubeats

Studio: Lapintrack

Additional staff includes seasoned veterans from projects across the anime industry, including art direction by Chieko Nakamura, animation direction by Sayuri Sakimoto, and composite direction by Tomoyuki Shiokawa.

Where to Watch & Learn More

Streaming begins January 2026

Official Website: seihantai_anime

Official X (Twitter): @seihantai_x

With a strong cast, stylish visuals, and a widely relatable premise, You and I Are Polar Opposites looks set to be one of Winter 2026’s standout rom-com anime. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere draws closer!