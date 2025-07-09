THE RISING OF SHIELD HERO Season 4 Now Streaming On Crunchyroll With English Dub And Sub

The Rising of the Shield Hero has officially returned, and Season 4 is already making waves among fans. Streaming now on Crunchyroll, the new season features both the original Japanese sub and the English dub available on day one.

Where to Watch

Season 4 of The Rising of the Shield Hero premiered earlier this morning on July 9th, 2025, and is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Sub and dub fans alike can dive into the action immediately with the platform’s same-day release of dub and sub strategy.

What’s the Plot This Season?

Here’s the official Season 4 synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll:

"As Naofumi prepares for the Phoenix’s return, assassins from Q’ten Lo target Raphtalia, mistaking her for a throne usurper. To resolve the conflict, Naofumi journeys to Siltvelt, where he is hailed as a demi-human savior—but not all welcome him. In politically volatile Q’ten Lo, Raphtalia becomes a revolutionary symbol. Amid rising chaos, can Naofumi unite his allies and guide them to salvation?"

With new enemies, deeper lore, and high-stakes conflict, Season 4 picks up directly after the events of Season 3 and pushes Naofumi’s journey into even more dangerous territory.

Full English Dub Cast Revealed

Crunchyroll confirmed the full cast for the English dub, led by:

Stephen Fu as Naofumi

Erica Mendez as Raphtalia

Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo

Lisa Reimold as Alta/S'yne

Brian Timothy Anderson as Werner

Alice Himora as Sadeena/Wyndia/Gaelion

Xander Mobus as Motoyasu/Solea

Kira Buckland as Rishia

Jackie Lastra as Melty

Cristina Vee as Fitoria

And more…

Courtney Sanford directs the dub, with Eric P. Sherman producing and Henry Mason writing the English scripts.

Behind the Scenes: Staff & Studio

Season 4 is once again being produced by Kinema Citrus, with Hitoshi Haga returning as director. Longtime composer Kevin Penkin (known for his work on Made in Abyss) also returns, alongside co-composers Alfredo Sirica and Natalie Jeffreys. The production staff remains largely intact from previous seasons, ensuring consistency in tone and style.

A Recap for Newcomers

The Shield Hero series began in 2019 with a two-hour premiere and has steadily grown a global fanbase thanks to its unique take on the isekai genre. Adapted from Yusagi Aneko’s light novels and Aiya Kyu’s manga, the story follows Naofumi Iwatani an otaku turned unlikely hero who must defend a parallel world armed with only a shield.

Whether you're caught up or returning to the saga, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 promises intense battles, emotional depth, and major character development. With its dub and sub now streaming, there’s no better time to jump back into the world of Kyo, Raphtalia, and the legendary Shield Hero himself. Start watching the first episode today!

