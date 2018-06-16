MOB PSYCHO 100 Is Getting A Sequel To Its Stageplay This Year!

After the success of the original, it has been announced that the Mob Psycho 100 stage play will be receiving a sequel that is due out this fall!!!

ONE's Mob Psycho 100 has been making a lot of waves in the world of Japanese pop culture. With a manga, anime, live action series and stageplay that have been released; there really is no stopping the series! Particularly speaking, it was announced recently that its stage play will be getting a sequel released this September! The news was announced in a video that can be seen below where Setsuo Ito, who plays Mob and Takeshi Nadaga, who plays Dimple, tell us where and when this sequel play will be taking place.







September 13-17, the play will be showing at the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo and September 20-23 will find the play showing at the Shinkobe Oriental Theater in Hyugo. the most exciting news is that all of the original cast and crew will be returning! Excited for a new play in the series? Share your thoughts below!

