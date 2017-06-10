More Details Emerge For BATMAN NINJA From NYCC Panel
The New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming Japanese-produced Batman Ninja anime featured an all star panel, with some of the best and most famous in the business Japan has to offer. Screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima (Kill La Kill), director Jumpei Mizusaki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai), with an interpreter on hand and the English-language screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia (Supa Ninjas). They will be bringing the film to life, and with such an all star team there are big hopes for its success.
Here is a look at the poster of Batman Ninja featuring the Batman wielding a katana for your viewing pleasure!
Batman Ninja, will feature many heroes and villians of Batman traveling through time to do battle in time. Stretching from modern day to the middle ages of Japan. The creators all discussed how they wanted to have a balance of eastern and western sensibilities and that by having Batman serve as the western the eastern would flow naturally by his surroundings. They strived to keep the personalities of each characters the same and not make them Japanese versions of the characters. Design wise, they didn’t want to go overboard so it would appeal to all audiences.When animating the fight scenes live action actors were used to show a more real and fluid motion. Mizusaki talked about filming it first to get it how he envisioned it and then having the animators match the live action shots.
The panel then turned to the Chu and Garcia. “It was very difficult” Chu said then explained some of the difficulties of creating the film, such as how the crew in Japan would make the movie and then they have to go back and make it more cohesive for the US audiences and show that this is really Batman through Japanese eyes. The style of the film has a meshed tech and a Futile Japan feel to it. They are currently keeping the voice cast a secret and hope to unveil it soon. They showed some amazing footage of the film which had a lot of action and Batman and Joker with katanas fighting on a rooftop in the middle ages of Japan.
