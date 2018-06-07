MVM Entertainment To Cease Making DVDs By The End Of 2018
Anime Independent interviewed MVM Entertainment owner Tony Allen where he confirmed that the distributor would be dropping DVDs by the end of 2018 and going 100% blu-ray. Allen went on to say that it's the same issue that companies faced with the VHS/DVD dilemma of a decade ago.
MVM Entertainment is a U.K. licensor and distributor that owns the home video distribution rights to Is This a Zombie? and [C] – Control
This is a growing trend in the industry, with Sentai Filmworks announcing that they were going 100% blu-ray in late-2017, followed by Discotek Media.
Though the market trend seems obvious, it will have a big impact on collectors who want to maintain a certain aesthetic on their shelves. There's also the issue of what happens with older titles that are currently available on DVD only. Once their stock runs out, will those titles become hard to find?
