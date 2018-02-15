Following Sentai Filmworks, Discotek Media May Be The Next Anime Home Video Distributor To Discontinue DVDs
Discotek Media, a longtime distributor of anime that focuses on retro titles such as Lupin III, Mazinger Z, Cobra and Fist of the North Star is asking its fans to help them decided whether to offer lower-grade blu-rays instead of DVDs.
Like Polaroid instant film and cassette tapes, DVDs may soon become a thing of the past. Discotek Media is apparently weighing to replace DVD with Standard Definition Blu-rays.
Similarly, Sentai Filmworks announced last September that by 2019 they would completely phase out DVDs and only release blu-rays. More technically savvy anime fans have pointed out the fact that the average blu-ray player will upscale Standard Definition DVDs but they don't provide the same service for Standard Definition blu-rays. There's also the fact that some longrunning series started out on DVD and would then be switched to blu-ray, interrupting the visual organization of collector shelves across the country.
With just under 2,000 votes, 82% said they prefer SDBD over DVDs, likely due to the fact that a SDBD can hold more content than a regular DVD- meaning less space gets taken up on a shelf and the overall price to complete a series goes down.
