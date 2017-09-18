Sentai Filmworks Announces That They Will Be Phasing Out DVDs And Going 100% Blu-Ray
Sentai Filmworks owns licenses for several notable anime titles including Clannad, Highschool of the Dead, Akame ga Kill!!!, Parasyte -the maxim- and a host of other well-received anime shows has announced that they will be shifting towards releasing only blu-ray and blu-ray box sets. However, there are some exceptions. Current shows that were released on both blu-ray and DVD will have subsequent seasons also released on DVD. And shows within its catalog that were never released on blu-ray or converted will also continue to be released on DVD.
Sentai Filmworks, one of the biggest American anime license holders will gradually phase out DVDs as they move towards a blu-ray only future.
But for any new shows being released by Sentai, it's a good chance they will only be available on blu-ray and by 2019 that will be a 100% certainty.
For what it's worth, Setai is currently running a special on its website where spening $299+ plus will net you a free blu-ray player. Most anime fans are in favor of this development but the serious collectors who have bookshelves full of DVDs are worried that the shift to blu-rays will mess up their aesthetics- plus, the cheaper price for DVDs meant their budget stretched a little bit further.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]