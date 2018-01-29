MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Revealed 5 New Cast Members For The Anime's Third Season
This year's ninth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed more cast members on Monday for the upcoming third television anime season based on Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga. The new members are Chisa Suganuma, Meiko Kawasaki, Shinnosuke Ogami and Serina Machiyama. They play members of the "Pussycats" hero team.
Here is some of the art of the new cast members we will be seeing in season 3 of My Hero Academia!
First up is Chisa Suganuma as Mandalay, whose Quirk is "Telepath".
Up next is Meiko Kawasaki as Ragdoll, whose Quirk is "Search".
The one that does not fit with the rest, Shinnosuke Ogami as Tora, whose Quirk is "Pliabody".
Then we have Serina Machiyama as Pixie-bob, whose Quirk is "Earth Flow".
Last but not least we have Michiru Yamazaki as Kōta Izumi, a child who began to hate heroes after his hero parents were killed. His quirk is not known at this time.
Mandalay, Ragdoll, Pixie-bob, and Tora are members of the "Wild, Wild Pussycats" hero team.
The new season will premiere in April, and will remain in the 5:30 p.m. timeslot on Saturdays that the second season held on YTV, NTV, and 27 other network affiliates. Funimation will stream the series.
The third season will feature the same staff, including director Kenji Nagasaki at BONES, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi (with assistance by Hitomi Odashima), and composer Yuuki Hayashi. The new season will cover the forest school trip arc from Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga.
An upcoming anime film, titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE, will premiere this summer. The movie will show the previously unrevealed past of a certain character, and will also feature the characters of Class A.
What are your thoughts on the "Wild, Wild Pussycats" hero team? Which one of them do you think will be the most powerful? Make sure to stay tuned for more anime news!
