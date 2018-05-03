MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Simuldub Premiere Date Announced
With the third season of the My Hero Academia anime series soon returning, Funimation has announced some awesome news for the English speaking fans of the franchise! Funimation revealed today that Season 3 of the top-rated series will premiere on Saturday, April 7th, 2018. As with last season, the first six episodes of My Hero Academia will simultaneously stream on the same day and date as the Japanese TV broadcast in the SimulDub format on FunimationNow in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia and in a subtitled simulcast on Hulu and Crunchyroll. All 25 episodes of My Hero Academia Season 3 will stream in SimulDub on FunimationNow and in subtitled simulcast on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.
Funimation has officially announced the date of the premiere for the Simuldub for the third season of My Hero Academia.
Check out the new key visual poster for season 3 of My Hero Academia down below, and check out the newest promo trailer in English as well!
Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Funimation will be releasing My Hero Academia Season 2 Part 1 on home video on Tuesday, April 3rd. Season 2 Part 1 will be available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo or a Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Limited Edition in a special chipboard box along with an assortment of collectible souvenirs including a 40-page art book and set of ten holographic trading cards. Also on this date, the English dub of Season 2 Part 1 (episodes 14-25) will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu.
What are your thoughts on the announcements? Do you enjoy watching the series in English or Japanese with subtitles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section down below!
