MY HERO ACADEMIA Season Three Has Four New Members Arrive From The "League Of Villians"
Earlier today the official website and Twitter pages for the TV anime adaptation of My Hero Academia revealed new visuals and voices cast for the four newest members of the "League Of Villians" that will be appearing in the upcoming third season. The four new villains are named: Twice, Mr. Compress, Spinner, and Magne.
The official website and Twitter pages for the TV anime series of My Hero Academia revealed four new voice acting members that will be joining the cast this season.
Check out the visuals and voice actors for the four newest villains in My Hero Academia down below:
The first villain is Twice who will be voiced by Daichi Endoh (also played as Mikasa's father in Attack on Titan)
The second villain is Mr. Compress who will be voiced by Tsuguo Mogami (also known for playing as Bunya Inashiro in Yowamushi Pedal)
The third villain is Spinner who will be voiced by Ryo Iwasaki (also played as Ryoma Nishiki in Inazuma Eleven Go)
The fourth villain is Magne who will be played by Satoru Inoue (known for playing Sapphire Todo in Skip Beat!)
Check out the official tweet with the images of villains down below as well as the newest visual for the third season of My Hero Academia!
Here is the official promo video for the upcoming third season for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the newest villains? Do you think they will be tougher than previous villains? What do you think their quirks are? Let us know your answers in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]