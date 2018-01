MY HERO ACADEMIA Video Game Screenshots Highlight All-Might And Other Characters

Although there has only been 4 characters announced for the official roster at the moment, all of four of them look very well done in these new screenshots for My Hero Academia: One's Justice! Take a look at over 20 new in game screenshots featuring All-Might, Deku, King Explosion Murder, and Handy Man down below!What are your thoughts on the screenshots? Are you excited for this game? Let us know your thoughts and as always, stay tuned for more news!