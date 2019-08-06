MY ORDINARY LIFE English Dub Is Coming With The Helo Of FUNimation

Anime fans who have been waiting patiently just to watch My Ordinary Life in 100 percent English dub, should feel especially happy today because prayers are being answered by FUNimation.

Nichijou - My Ordinary Life is one of the hottest anime series out there, but it's only available in Japanese dub. However, the folks at FUNimation are working on bringing the English dub to life, and they need a huge cast to get it done.

Here's the list of names that have been attached to the project:

Jad Saxton as Hakase Shinonome

Leah Clark as Mio Naganohara

Brittany Lauda as Mai Minakami

Monica Rial as Nano Shinonome

Anthony Bowling as Sakamoto

Morgan Garrett as Yuuko Aioi

Seth Magill as Koujirou Sasahara

Madeleine Morris as Misato Tachibana

Kyle Igneczi as Tsuyoshi Nakanojou

Tabitha Ray as Izumi Sakurai

Shawn Gann as Mr. Takasaki

Dallas Reid as Makoto Sakurai

Emily Neves as Mihoshi

Kara Edwards as Fe

Kathryn Taylor Rose as Weboshii

Kristen McGuire as Annaka

Maxey Whitehead as Yoshino Naganohara

Stephen Fu as Kenzaburou Daiku

Francis Henry as Principal Shinonome

Charlie Campbell as Kousuke Oura

Lydia Mackay as Ms. Nakamura

Mark Stoddard as Mr. Tomioka

Hayden Daviau as Word-Time Narrator

Tyson Rinehart as Tanaka

Apphia Yu as Sekiguchi

Howard Wang as Ogi

Gregory Lush as Akagi

Derek Whitener as Chiyoda

Matt Shipman as Katashina

Alex Moore as Tsukiyono

Greg Ducle as King Albert

David Novinski as Dolph

Sterling Gafford as Male Soldier #8

Emi Lo as Princess Starla

Chuck Huber as Oguri Cap

Marissa Lenti as Yuuko's Mom

Brian Mathis as Masaharu Egi

Nicole Endicott as Kimiko

Phillip Weber as Shinonome Narrator

Tyler Walker as Buddy

Terri Doty as Kiyoshi

Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitsuo

Zach Bolton as Policeman

Megan Shipman as Tamamura

Sonny Strait as Crow

Alison Viktorin as Biscuit #2

Kenny Green as Monk

Doug Jackson as Nakanojou's Father

Erika Larsen as Pyon

Cris George as Captain

Bill Jenkins as Officer

Austin Tindle as Scholar

FUNimation plans on releasing the series in its entirety on July 23 via Blu-Ray and digitally. Both the English dub and Japanese dub with English subtitles will be offered for viewers.

Also, the anime made its 26 episode debut back in 2011. Bandai was supposed to gain the license, but the deal was canceled in 2012, paving the way for FUNimation to take the reins